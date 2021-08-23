Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT at $56.50

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

LUNG stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. 3,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,697. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.17. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. Analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at $222,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,564,000 shares of company stock worth $96,195,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pulmonx by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Pulmonx by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 69.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

