Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) PT at C$254.67

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$254.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous purchased 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$176.55 per share, with a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$531,768.60.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$195.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$183.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$159.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.03%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.