Brokerages Set Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Target Price at $112.00

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.00.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,185,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,182,000 after purchasing an additional 77,821 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.21. The company had a trading volume of 297,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

