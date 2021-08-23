Brokerages Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.71. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $8.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,751,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,364,000 after purchasing an additional 172,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

