Brokerages Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to announce $433.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $427.02 million and the highest is $440.20 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $530.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,210,000 after purchasing an additional 67,061 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.96. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,489. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

