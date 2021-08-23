Brokerages Expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.39. Guidewire Software posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,714,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,745,000 after acquiring an additional 405,403 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after acquiring an additional 794,329 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,507,000 after purchasing an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.35. 3,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,325. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -353.61 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

