Brokerages Expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluor’s earnings. Fluor reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fluor during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,141. Fluor has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

