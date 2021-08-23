Brokerages Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.82. First Solar reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.66. 37,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,302. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $112.50.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $43,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 9.5% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 261.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,811 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

