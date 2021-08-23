Brokerages Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. eBay reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.48.

EBAY stock opened at $73.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $76.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,538 shares of company stock worth $1,283,160 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

