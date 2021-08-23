Brokerages Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post sales of $77.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.50 million. Digi International reported sales of $73.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $307.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $307.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $332.59 million, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $335.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Digi International’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGII. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Digi International by 56.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Digi International by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Digi International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 145,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,489. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02. Digi International has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $695.18 million, a PE ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

