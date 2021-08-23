Brokerages Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.09). CuriosityStream posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CURI shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.50. 337,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,004. The company has a market cap of $681.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

