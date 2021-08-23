Brokerages Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.09). CuriosityStream posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.
CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CURI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.50. 337,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,004. The company has a market cap of $681.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40.
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
