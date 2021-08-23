Brokerages Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report sales of $311.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.20 million and the highest is $312.20 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $284.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 3.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 43,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,027. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.84. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $883,585.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $134,875.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at $9,827,019.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock worth $982,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,244,000 after purchasing an additional 258,938 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 157,143 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

