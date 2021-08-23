Brokerages Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.74. Ventas reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Shares of VTR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,155. Ventas has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 136.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Ventas by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 76,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 25,964 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Ventas by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 397,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,216,000 after buying an additional 119,421 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ventas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 115,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

