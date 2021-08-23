Brokerages Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Stitch Fix reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.59. 35,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,644. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.97.

In other news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,326,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,984.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,317 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,388 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.