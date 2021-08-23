Brokerages Anticipate Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.57. Square reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

SQ stock opened at $263.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 230.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $168,138,339. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Square by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Square by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

