Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.04 Billion

Brokerages expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post $7.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.11 billion and the lowest is $6.91 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $28.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.08. 281,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,142,759. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 594,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $362,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

