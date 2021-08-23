Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.81 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $13.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

MAR opened at $131.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.12. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $3,271,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 619.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 84,042 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

