Brokerages Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $230.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.53 million and the highest is $231.10 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $205.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $894.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.18 million to $897.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $967.66 million, with estimates ranging from $960.40 million to $973.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $49.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.43. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

