Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.1% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.94. 7,268,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,743,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.