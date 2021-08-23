Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Hits New 12-Month High at $391.00

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 391 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 384.20 ($5.02), with a volume of 10794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 382 ($4.99).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRW shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 395.80 ($5.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 363.27.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

