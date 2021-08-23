BORA (BORA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $60.38 Million

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. BORA has a market capitalization of $194.50 million and approximately $60.38 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BORA coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BORA has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.67 or 0.00816772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00102425 BTC.

BORA Profile

BORA (CRYPTO:BORA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

BORA Coin Trading

