BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $127.26 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

