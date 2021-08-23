BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after acquiring an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,169 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $413.61 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

