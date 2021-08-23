BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,595 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $159.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.97. The company has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

