BlueCity (BLCT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCT opened at $4.25 on Monday. BlueCity has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.52 million and a PE ratio of -3.70.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

