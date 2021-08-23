Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO Acquires $134,800.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO James D. Nesci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $134,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
BLFY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.73. 9,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,552. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $13.55.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile
