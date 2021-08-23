Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO Acquires $134,800.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO James D. Nesci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $134,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BLFY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.73. 9,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,552. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

