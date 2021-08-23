Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s share price was down 3.8% on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $22.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Blend Labs traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.37. Approximately 8,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 881,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLND. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

