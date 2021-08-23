BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 14.1% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 9.4% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $14.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $931.41. 8,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,246. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $884.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $924.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.