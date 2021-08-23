Bitcoin Cash Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion and $2.46 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $672.78 or 0.01363372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,346.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00336733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00161725 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,824,925 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

