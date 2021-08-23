Bitcoin Atom Tops 1-Day Volume of $38.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0624 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $38.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000045 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.