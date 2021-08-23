BitCoal Market Cap Reaches $28,934.40 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $28,934.40 and $31.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

