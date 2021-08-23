BioPassport Token (BIOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.19 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $12.58 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00058028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00051258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.98 or 0.00832586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00104054 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

