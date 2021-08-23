BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTX opened at $348.68 on Monday. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.36. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of -1.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.33.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

