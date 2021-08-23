BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $348.68

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $348.68, but opened at $372.19. BioNTech shares last traded at $386.08, with a volume of 75,569 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of -1.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in BioNTech by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

