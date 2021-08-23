Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in The Boeing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 30,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

NYSE:BA traded up $6.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,248,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,773,791. The company has a market capitalization of $128.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.81. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

