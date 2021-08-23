Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 99,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 47,179 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.22. 18,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,501. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $52.32.

