Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.69 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.3% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

MCD traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,765. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.11. The firm has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

