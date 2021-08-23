Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank increased its position in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $6.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,248,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,773,791. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $128.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

