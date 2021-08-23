Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,600 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bed Bath & Beyond accounts for about 2.9% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBBY. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.