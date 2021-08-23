Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman John Patience Purchases 8,396 Shares

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman John Patience purchased 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $67,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Patience also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, John Patience acquired 1,604 shares of Biodesix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $11,420.48.

BDSX traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. Biodesix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 363.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Biodesix by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Biodesix by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Biodesix in the second quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Biodesix by 78.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

