Bintex Futures Reaches Market Capitalization of $88,699.15 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 193% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $88,699.15 and $6,707.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00131485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.49 or 0.00160577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,504.80 or 1.00009171 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.06 or 0.01024367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.25 or 0.06624704 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

