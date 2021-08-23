Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $250.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $155.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $223.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.46.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $209.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -255.30 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $211.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total transaction of $1,095,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,055.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $69,621.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at $762,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,036 shares of company stock worth $33,781,869 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,322,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

