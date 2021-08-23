Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $76.50 at CLSA

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target reduced by CLSA from $114.00 to $76.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BILI. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.25.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after buying an additional 3,128,663 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after buying an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,574,000 after buying an additional 1,302,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 139.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,163 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

