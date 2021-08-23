BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez Sells 20,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,086,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Robert Alvarez sold 6,587 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $428,220.87.

On Monday, June 21st, Robert Alvarez sold 2,700 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $175,500.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.95. 765,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.77. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 560.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $735,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities cut their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist cut their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

