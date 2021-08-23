Berry Data (BRY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $879,901.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $879,901.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00130998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00159276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,397.43 or 1.00233291 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.64 or 0.00987756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.89 or 0.06598810 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.