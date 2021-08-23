Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $322.00 target price for the company.

ZLPSF stock opened at $459.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.43. zooplus has a one year low of $158.45 and a one year high of $462.00.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

