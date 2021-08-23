Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 493 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.18. 855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.