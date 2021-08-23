Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,033. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.