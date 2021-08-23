Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $3,528,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $1,848,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NiSource by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in NiSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,688. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

