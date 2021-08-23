Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Decreases Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth about $213,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,409. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Pamela R. Klyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,744.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $812,673.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 316,956 shares in the company, valued at $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

